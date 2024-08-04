DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.54. DSS shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 8,110 shares traded.

DSS Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter. DSS had a negative net margin of 345.19% and a negative return on equity of 59.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that DSS, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, and direct marketing businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

