DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target Raised to $78.00

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DTM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. US Capital Advisors cut DT Midstream from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DT Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

DT Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:DTM opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average of $63.25.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.83 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 42.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.71%.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,524,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,056 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $61,638,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,407,000 after purchasing an additional 266,433 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 809,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,438,000 after acquiring an additional 99,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1,223.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 50,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Articles

