Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet updated its FY24 guidance to $1.00-1.04 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.000-1.040 EPS.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 14.9 %

Shares of NYSE DNB traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.82. 19,701,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,495. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

