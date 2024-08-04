Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Dutch Bros in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dutch Bros’ current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

BROS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Dutch Bros stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.53. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 166,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $6,138,988.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,616,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,560,949.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 334,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $12,310,442.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 871,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,124,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 166,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $6,138,988.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,616,308 shares in the company, valued at $59,560,949.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock worth $44,765,154. 46.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,988,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 32.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after buying an additional 1,120,908 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,430,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 96.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

