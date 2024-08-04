dYdX Trading Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dYdX has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. dYdX has a market cap of $407.02 million and $20.32 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000123 BTC.
About dYdX
dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 455,929,039 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,821,714 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official message board is dydx.forum. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.trade/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=cmc-feed.
Buying and Selling dYdX
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars.
