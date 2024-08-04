Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives $60.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.61.

A number of brokerages have commented on DT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.40, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Dynatrace by 3,813.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

