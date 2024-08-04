Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.35.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:DX opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $904.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.30). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,918,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,849,000 after buying an additional 34,429 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,341.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 371,795 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,127,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,110,000 after buying an additional 516,898 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Articles

