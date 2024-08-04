Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.150-1.170 EPS.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $15.21.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 530.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

