eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $57.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $56.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.24. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. eBay has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $57.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,488 shares of company stock valued at $565,910. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 604.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,522,000 after purchasing an additional 541,384 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 873,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $46,124,000 after purchasing an additional 56,148 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

