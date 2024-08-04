Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Ecovyst Trading Down 16.0 %

Shares of NYSE ECVT traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.69. 3,337,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,792. Ecovyst has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ECVT shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

