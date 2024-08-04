El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.39 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

El Pollo Loco Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LOCO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 679,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,138. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $371.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on El Pollo Loco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

