Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.91-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. Elme Communities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.910-0.950 EPS.

Shares of ELME traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 834,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,106. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 0.89. Elme Communities has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -118.03%.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

