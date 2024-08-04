Empower Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.11 (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded 60.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Empower has a market cap of $1,830.84 and $0.11 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empower token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Empower has traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Empower Token Profile

Empower’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. The official website for Empower is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.0000539 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empower using one of the exchanges listed above.

