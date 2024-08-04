EOS Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $99.24 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $99.24 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001358 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000540 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

