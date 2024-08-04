Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for approximately 6.0% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.19% of Equinix worth $146,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,319,917,000 after acquiring an additional 238,815 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,096,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,574,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,649,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,224,000 after purchasing an additional 213,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,391,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,504,000 after purchasing an additional 47,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $875.50.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $4.53 on Friday, hitting $806.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,985. The company has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 80.91, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $771.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $796.35.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 170.91%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

