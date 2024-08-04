ERC20 (ERC20) One Day Volume Hits $9.63

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $22.65 million and $9.63 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009886 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,467.29 or 1.00208362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008256 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007602 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011765 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00059871 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

