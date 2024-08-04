Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter. Ero Copper had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Ero Copper stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.01. 563,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ERO shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

