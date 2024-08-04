Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00001850 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and $15.58 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,512,398,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,029,817,421 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,520,249,652.8346605. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.08884324 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $8,881,242.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Staked USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena Staked USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

