Ethereum Name Service Price Hits $18.42 on Exchanges (ENS)

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Ethereum Name Service has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Name Service has a total market capitalization of $605.23 million and $98.56 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Name Service token can now be purchased for $18.42 or 0.00031588 BTC on popular exchanges.

Ethereum Name Service Token Profile

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,855,705 tokens. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Name Service’s official website is ens.domains. The official message board for Ethereum Name Service is ens.mirror.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a decentralised naming system built on the Ethereum blockchain, designed to map human-readable names to machine-readable identifiers. It simplifies the user experience by replacing complex Ethereum addresses with easy-to-remember names, supporting address mapping, content hashes, metadata storage, and cross-platform usability. ENS was created by Nick Johnson and Alex Van de Sande under the Ethereum Foundation and launched in May 2017.”

Ethereum Name Service Token Trading

