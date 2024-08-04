EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,489 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $59.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,079,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,006. The firm has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.83.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

