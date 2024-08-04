EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 238 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 301.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,739,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,686,000 after buying an additional 43,191 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,219,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,736,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,251,000 after buying an additional 85,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $862.30.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 869 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.02, for a total transaction of $599,627.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,433,560.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.51, for a total value of $2,131,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,333,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.02, for a total transaction of $599,627.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,433,560.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,709 shares of company stock valued at $71,147,068 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPWR traded up $10.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $795.76. 1,366,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,092. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $891.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $810.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $728.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

