EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,257 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 29,028.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,073.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,108,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735,874 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $187,403,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 2,844,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,855,000 after acquiring an additional 418,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,293,000 after buying an additional 80,404 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,052,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,867,000 after acquiring an additional 91,623 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDA stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $56.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,922,891 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average of $52.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.