EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,715 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,939,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,959,000 after buying an additional 606,878 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,953,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,693,000 after purchasing an additional 303,687 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,625,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,160,000 after purchasing an additional 123,431 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 2,269,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,214,000 after purchasing an additional 208,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,798,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,256,000 after purchasing an additional 232,300 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFCF traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.86. The company had a trading volume of 936,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,538. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.72. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $42.86.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

