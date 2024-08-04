EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 19,779 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,213 shares of company stock valued at $22,963,593. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,578,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,574,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.37. The stock has a market cap of $154.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $118.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.