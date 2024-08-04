EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock traded down $7.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,457,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,691. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.18. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

