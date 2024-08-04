EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,607 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.50. 78,561,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,147,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $214.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

