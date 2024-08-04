EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 644 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $2,504,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,396,000 after buying an additional 62,174 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 48,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 27,885 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,658,435.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,501.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,619 shares of company stock worth $3,436,998 over the last 90 days. 24.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 0.9 %

Choice Hotels International stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.00. 690,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,979. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

