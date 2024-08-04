EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,282 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 327.9% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,232.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $370,528.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,602,872.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,967 shares of company stock worth $3,796,221 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $6.59 on Friday, reaching $62.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,081,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,806. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.86. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

