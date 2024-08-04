EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,811 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,121,000.

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISMD traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.17. 19,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,841. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $189.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.88.

About Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF

The Inspire Small\u002FMid Cap Impact ESG ETF (ISMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 500 small- and mid-cap US stocks that are screened for alignment with biblical values defined by the Issuer. ISMD was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

