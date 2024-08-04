Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

MRAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everspin Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Everspin Technologies stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.91. Everspin Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 12,984 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $78,033.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,409.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $105,962.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,878.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $78,033.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,409.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,424 shares of company stock valued at $207,009. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the second quarter worth $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

