Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $403.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Federal Agricultural Mortgage to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

NYSE:AGM opened at $194.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.92 and a 200 day moving average of $186.02. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52-week low of $140.44 and a 52-week high of $217.60.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Further Reading

