Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Piper Sandler

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.30.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $112.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.57 and its 200 day moving average is $101.90. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.59 and a 1 year high of $115.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 174,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

