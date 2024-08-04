Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Announces Earnings Results

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 45.20%. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Ferrari updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.510- EPS.
Shares of NYSE:RACE traded up $11.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $433.59. The company had a trading volume of 535,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,675. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $417.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $285.02 and a 52-week high of $442.80.
A number of brokerages have commented on RACE. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $461.67.
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.
