Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.20% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ferrari updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.510- EPS.
Ferrari Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $11.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $433.59. 535,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,675. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $285.02 and a 52-week high of $442.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $417.91 and a 200-day moving average of $409.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RACE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $461.67.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.
