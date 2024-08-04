Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.20% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ferrari updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.510- EPS.

Ferrari Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE RACE traded up $11.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $433.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $417.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.69. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $285.02 and a 52 week high of $442.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $461.67.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

