Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $0.95

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $121.32 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00001618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00036843 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012799 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008667 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

