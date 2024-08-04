Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 630.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,770 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $38.90. The company had a trading volume of 757,085 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

