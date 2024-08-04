Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $843.23

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 843.23 ($10.85) and traded as low as GBX 830 ($10.68). Finsbury Growth & Income shares last traded at GBX 833 ($10.72), with a volume of 425,356 shares changing hands.
Finsbury Growth & Income Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 5.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 841.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 843.19. The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,365.57 and a beta of 0.52.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Simon Hayes purchased 3,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 840 ($10.81) per share, with a total value of £31,399.20 ($40,390.02). In related news, insider Pars Purewal acquired 17,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.78) per share, with a total value of £149,180.76 ($191,897.04). Also, insider Simon Hayes acquired 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 840 ($10.81) per share, with a total value of £31,399.20 ($40,390.02). Insiders have purchased a total of 21,555 shares of company stock worth $18,071,166 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.
About Finsbury Growth & Income
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
