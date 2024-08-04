First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $315.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DZ Bank lowered shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $275.58.

Shares of FSLR opened at $213.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.86. First Solar has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Solar by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

