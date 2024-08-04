First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 101.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,460 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

FV stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.69. The stock had a trading volume of 123,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,614. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

