Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Floor & Decor updated its FY24 guidance to $1.55-$1.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.550-1.750 EPS.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND stock traded up $3.75 on Friday, reaching $97.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,632,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,808. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.55.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FND. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.32.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Featured Stories

