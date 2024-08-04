FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
FONAR Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of FONR opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $113.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.19. FONAR has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $24.05.
FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FONAR
FONAR Company Profile
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.
Featured Stories
