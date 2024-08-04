Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC) Shares Down 1.3%

Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.15 and last traded at $36.27. Approximately 175,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 292,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.74.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Bitcoin ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 787.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $818,000.

About Franklin Bitcoin ETF

The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

