Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Shares Down 3%

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.42 and last traded at $45.03. Approximately 142,533 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 40,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.43.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF stock. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Boltwood Capital Management owned about 0.14% of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

