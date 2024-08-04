Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,459 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.97. 17,152,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,729,642. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 54,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $2,781,271.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,652,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,472,832.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

