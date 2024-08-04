Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Issues Earnings Results

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance
NYSE:FDP traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.27. The stock had a trading volume of 605,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -53.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $28.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently -196.08%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fresh Del Monte Produce
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.