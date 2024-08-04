Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.74 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.94% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Frontdoor updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Shares of FTDR stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.99. Frontdoor has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FTDR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair raised shares of Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

