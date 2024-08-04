FY2024 EPS Estimates for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Raised by William Blair

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) – William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F5 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $10.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.62. The consensus estimate for F5’s current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for F5’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Get F5 alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $191.99 on Friday. F5 has a one year low of $145.45 and a one year high of $205.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.68.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS.

Insider Activity at F5

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $558,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,790.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $377,842.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $817,315.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $558,444.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,790.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,885 shares of company stock worth $1,888,222 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in F5 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.