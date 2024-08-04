GateToken (GT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.80 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $634.02 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GateToken has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $6.80 or 0.00011495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010351 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,237.13 or 1.00159415 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008119 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007762 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00057248 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,256,700 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,256,699.6420147 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.1197899 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,133,215.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

