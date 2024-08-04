GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:JOB opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.54. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.63.
In related news, Director John Randall Waterfield bought 99,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,683.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 454,121 shares in the company, valued at $163,483.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 535,612 shares of company stock worth $196,161. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
