GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOB opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.54. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at GEE Group

In related news, Director John Randall Waterfield bought 99,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,683.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 454,121 shares in the company, valued at $163,483.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 535,612 shares of company stock worth $196,161. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GEE Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GEE Group Inc. ( NYSE:JOB Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group accounts for approximately 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned approximately 5.23% of GEE Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

